Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns

By The Associated Press
Pasadena Star-News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players. The U.S. Olympic team practiced for a third consecutive day Thursday, with the remaining...

www.pasadenastarnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Miles Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Olympics#Usa Select#The Usa Select Team#The U S Olympic#The New York Knicks#The Associated Press#Usa Basketball#The Select Team#Team Usa#Japanese#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Country
Japan
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Best trade Lakers can offer Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers are always very active participants in the NBA offseason and always looking for ways to put together a championship contending roster. They did so two years ago when they traded for Anthony Davis and they did so last year when they went out and were able to acquire Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Blazers guard CJ McCollum unloads harsh reality hounding Team USA’s Olympic odds

C.J. McCollum is all out in support of Portland Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard and Team USA, but he’s also in touch with the reality that this squad is facing. Losing two of their three exhibition games to date coupled with the exit of two original roster selections, Gregg Popovich and co. are met with some unfamiliar adversities ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

3 USA Basketball Select Team players test positive for COVID

Three USA Basketball Men’s Select Team players are out of training camp in Las Vegas after testing positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Greg Popovich. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that three players, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, a product of Finley Prep, were out due to COVID-19 protocols.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Keldon Johnson's breakout performance helps lead Americans to comeback win over Spain

Team USA's exhibition season hasn't exactly gone as planned as the Olympic favorites have stumbled their way towards Tokyo with two upset exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. A win over Argentina seemingly righted the ship, but COVID-19 protocols deprived Team USA of Bradley Beal and a recurring calf injury also removed Kevin Love from the roster. With Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker still playing in the NBA Finals, the Americans looked to be in serious jeopardy less than a week before the opening ceremonies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy