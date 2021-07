Just a week ago, billionaire Richard Branson made history with his company Virgin Galactic by inaugurating the first tourist flight into space. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, are also in this race to travel outside the Earth, although there are many who already dream of being able to get on an aircraft of this type. Ashton Kutcher is one of them although, surprisingly, he has sold his ticket and has given up on it.