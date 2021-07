Hailie Deegan To Compete In Camping World SRX Series Season Finale At Nashville

The Camping World SRX Series has provided some exciting racing already this season, but perhaps none more gripping than last week's green-white-checkered finish with Marco Andretti besting Luke Fenhaus by .194 seconds. Now the Superstar Racing Experience is heading to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the sixth and final race of its inaugural season. Tony Stewart holds a 38-point lead atop the standings and is the clear favorite to win the title in a series he co-founded.