Diane Boit: It was a glorious Fourth! - 1896

This year’s Fourth of July celebration began with the Kaleidoscope variety show, consisting of skits, music, comedians, and dance groups, which was held at the Mandan High School auditorium. The traditional Art in the Park, held at Main Street’s Burlington Northern Park, was extended to three days and featured 100 arts and crafts booths, along with 20 food booths. A large flea market and antique show, as well as the Mandan Rodeo Arts and Crafts show, were both held at the Mandan Community Center, while returning Mandan High School classmates attended the All-Class reunion gathering at the Settlers Banquet Hall (the former Elks building), where live entertainment was provided by the Powerhouse band.