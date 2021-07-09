Local rodeo couple compete at Mandan Rodeo Days

The Mid-Western Rodeo in Manawa is a staple in a lot of people’s Fourth of July weekend plans every year, but there’s so much more to the sport than what meets the eye. It’s more than bulls, broncs, barrels, and an entertaining time. There are a ton of people behind the scenes, whether it’s the cowboys and cowgirls or the entertainers and the contractors who bring the livestock in. Each and every one of them has a story and has a life beyond what’s seen in the arena each night. For the trick riders and rodeo clowns, things are no different.