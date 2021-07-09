Cancel
Mandan, ND

Local rodeo couple compete at Mandan Rodeo Days

By ALEX KAUTZMAN
Bismarck Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteer wrestler Cameron Morman and breakaway roper Teddi Morman first competed together when they were kids. Last weekend, for the first time, they both competed during Mandan Rodeo Days -- as a couple. Cameron Morman, of Glen Ullin, made his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut in 2019 and placed in...

bismarcktribune.com

City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Society
City
Glen Ullin, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
#Rodeos#Cowboy#Mandan Rodeo Days#Emc Insurance#The Mandan Rodeo
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Sports
