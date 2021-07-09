North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality issues lake advisories
North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality has issued blue-green algae advisories for 16 lakes, including Sweet Briar Lake in Morton County. Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.bismarcktribune.com
