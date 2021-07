Trails for hiking and biking, scenic vistas for wildlife viewing and recreation complexes for nearly any activity imaginable all serve a key purpose in their communities. These places help to improve quality of life for the people who live in and visit them. July’s designation as Parks and Recreation Month recognizes these places, from state parks and trails to recreation facilities in The Villages, for the essential services they provide and the ways they benefit people. And just before the month kicked off, the National Recreation and Park Association released the results of a survey that found almost all U.S. adults support their communities investing in parks and recreation infrastructure.