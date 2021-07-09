Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement

Film Studio Expansion Project Designed to Attract International Blockbusters. MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to reinforce its positioning on the blockbuster and foreign TV series market, TVA Group, with support from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, is announcing the expansion of Canadian TV and movie industry leader MELS studios, with the construction de MELS 4. This project will allow MELS to attract even more major film shoots to its studios, generating considerable economic spinoffs for the city, the province and their cultural sector. Numerous environmental criteria will be included in the MELS 4 construction project, giving it a competitive edge on the global market and aligning it with the company's commitment to environmentally-friendly production practices. The project is set to be completed in spring 2023.