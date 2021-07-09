Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Uk#Gamesys Group Plc#Lse#Gys#Jkptf#The London Stock Exchange#Isin#The Gamesys Shares#Lei#Rns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
PLC
Related
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 26,500 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 914.02 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessShareCast

Premier Miton Group Plc - Form 8.3 OPD - Sumo Group plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
BusinessSilicon Republic

Monzo teases IPO as competition heats up between UK challenger banks

As Monzo gears up for growth in the US and a potential IPO, the UK challenger bank has a lot of catching up to do with its rivals. In an interview with Sifted, Monzo’s leadership has again tabled the prospect of an IPO. COO Sujata Bhatia said that an IPO could be on the horizon, while general counsel Stephanie Pagni agreed that such a move would “make sense” for the company.
EconomyShareCast

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Further to the FTSE notice released on 5 August 2019, Just Eat Takeaway.com (UK, SEDOL BKM1QM4, FTSE 100 Index, GEIS Large Cap) was assigned UK nationality on the basis that its intended delisting from Euronext Amsterdam (envisaged to occur as soon as was permitted under Dutch Law and the rules, regulations and announcements of Euronext Amsterdam N.V) would result in the company retaining a sole premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The notice stated that the company's nationality assignment would be reviewed in the event that delisting from Euronext Amsterdam did not occur as envisaged.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 19 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form F-6EF ASTRAZENECA PLC Filed by: Deutsche Bank Trust Co Americas/ ADR Group

FORM F-6 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 FOR. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES EVIDENCED BY AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS. (Exact name of issuer of deposited securities as specified in its charter) ____________. Not Applicable. (Translation of issuer’s name into English) ____________. England and Wales. (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization of...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC

Notification of transaction of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name. Robert...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- St. Modwen Properties plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
StocksLife Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 19...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £166.32 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Tim Steiner acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £166.32 ($217.30). Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX...
EconomyTelegraph

City watchdog targets bosses' wallets in new diversity push

“The time has come for real leadership. No more gestures. No more warm words. Decisive action is required.”. Those were the words of City minister John Glen in 2019 after he criticised financial services bosses for not doing enough to improve diversity in the workplace. Two years and one pandemic...
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

TVA Group Announces Construction Of MELS 4

Film Studio Expansion Project Designed to Attract International Blockbusters. MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to reinforce its positioning on the blockbuster and foreign TV series market, TVA Group, with support from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, is announcing the expansion of Canadian TV and movie industry leader MELS studios, with the construction de MELS 4. This project will allow MELS to attract even more major film shoots to its studios, generating considerable economic spinoffs for the city, the province and their cultural sector. Numerous environmental criteria will be included in the MELS 4 construction project, giving it a competitive edge on the global market and aligning it with the company's commitment to environmentally-friendly production practices. The project is set to be completed in spring 2023.
BusinessStreet.Com

NortonLifeLock Inc. ("NortonLifeLock"): Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the " Code"), NortonLifeLock confirms that, as at the close of business on 14 July 2021, it had the following relevant securities in issue:. 581,268,221 shares of common stock with a par value of USD 0.01 each....
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

SFLMaven Announces $11 Million Preliminary 2021 Revenue Guidance

Company Expects Revenues to Grow Nearly 40% YoY to at Least $11.0 Million. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ('SFLMaven' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that estimated revenues for the year ending December 31, 2021 are expected to grow to at least $11 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stevanato Group Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $21 per share. The shares are...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

How COVID has affected UK businesses - and what happens after July 19

Britain will be finally free of most of the restrictions placed on it during the pandemic from July 19 (and Northern Ireland from July 26). Armed with the knowledge that the majority of the adult population has been double-vaccinated, officials are removing almost all legal restrictions on social contact. What...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ali Group And Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Ali Holding S.r.l. ("Ali Group"), one of the largest and most diversified global leaders in the foodservice equipment industry, and Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Report today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ali Group will acquire Welbilt in an all-cash transaction for $24.00 per share, or approximately $3.5 billion in aggregate equity value and $4.8 billion in enterprise value. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy