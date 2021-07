If you’re looking to get rid of stubborn body fat, CoolSculpting Elite is clinically proven to eliminate 20 to 25 percent of fat with one treatment. “When you get down to your weight that you feel the most comfortable and you’re like ‘oh, I still have that stubborn area of fat,’ then we can take our CoolSculpting machine, and place it on the area of stubborn fat,” said Dr. Tianna Tsitsis (Dr. T.), owner of RejuvenationMD. “What it does is it freezes the fat cells, so the fat cells burst and die.”