Greene County, PA

PA's auditor general says Springhill Township has complied with liquid fuel fund recommendations

By Mark Hofmann, for the Greene County Messenger
 10 days ago

Springhill Township in Greene County has complied with recommendations from the state auditor general’s department following a 2019 audit of their liquid fuels fund. In an audit report made in January for the Liquid Fuels Tax Fund of Springhill Township from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019, the state auditor general’s department listed no findings and added that the township had complied with all their recommendations after listing findings in a report from Jan. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2017.

