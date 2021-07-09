East Dubuque businesses plan fundraiser for police K-9 unit
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Two East Dubuque businesses are teaming up to support the police department’s efforts to add a K-9 unit to its force. Incognito Bar and The Otherside will host “Hog for a Dog” starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The event, which will take place on Sinsinawa Avenue, will feature a hog roast, “dog-themed” games, music and beer/spirits tasting, with all proceeds donated to the East Dubuque Police Department’s K-9 fund.www.telegraphherald.com
