Kemco and Water Phoenix officially announce apocalyptic virtual world visual novel Archetype Arcadia for PS5, PS4, and Switch
Publisher Kemco and developer Water Phoenix have officially announced apocalyptic virtual world visual novel Archetype Arcadia, which was previously announced under the tentative title Shuumatsu Senki 0.1. It will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on October 21 in Japan for 4,400 yen at retail and 3,980 yen via download. The PlayStation 5 version is digital-only, but the PlayStation 4 version includes a free upgrade.www.gematsu.com
