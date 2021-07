Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was officially the highest-grossing movie of 2020. It also represents a changing of the guard. That box office title comes with some qualifications. After all, 2020 was an atypical year in many respects. However, this arguably makes the film’s box office success more significant. Mugen Train was the first film to gross over ¥10B in 10 days at the Japanese box office. It outgrossed Titanic at the Japanese box office in 45 days. It became the highest-grossing film of all time at the Japanese box office in 72 days. Its home media release sold over a million copies in just three days.