Padres' Mark Melancon: Picks up second win

Melancon (2-1) won Thursday's 9-8 game against the Nationals, pitching one inning and permitting a walk. Melancon entered an 8-8 tie in the top of the ninth and did his job by keeping Washington off the board, then became the winner when San Diego walked it off in the bottom of the inning. The MLB saves leader has proven to be an extremely reliable option as the Padres have lost only three of the 37 games Melancon has pitched. He should remain a go-to option for manager Jayce Tingler for the foreseeable future.