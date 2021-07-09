Cancel
SA was aiming to end mine fatalities - instead, more miners are dying

milwaukeesun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSA's mining industry and unions are concerned about an increase in mining-related deaths. The year 2019 was the safest year on record with 51 deaths. SA's deep gold mines, followed by platinum, lead the sector in terms of high fatalities. Although South Africa's mining industry previously aimed to reduce mine...

