an independent provider of software testing solutions for “mission-critical” financial technology, will establish new subsidiaries in Lithuania as well as Sri Lanka. Alexey Zverev, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Exactpro, notes that it’s been a great honor for the company to serve its customers globally for over 10 years. The past and future growth of their software testing delivery centers across Europe and Asia is “an example of our commitment to being responsive to our clients’ needs, including the need to have the presence of their trusted software testing partner in optimal geopolitical locations,” Alexey added.