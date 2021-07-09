The Deadliest Bridge Disasters In History

Cancel
Since time immemorial, humans have constructed bridges to access rugged terrain, reach water-locked peninsulas, and cross raging rivers. From rough-hewn rope and wood suspension bridges to finely carved stone ones, constructing bridges has evolved over the millennia. During the Roman Empire, bridge construction reached new heights (literally) as engineers relied on mortar crafted using ground volcanic rocks, per Science. And during the Industrial Revolution of the 18th and 19th centuries, massive leaps in bridge design occurred, accommodating new technologies like locomotives (via OpenLearn).

