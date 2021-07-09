Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

The Crazy History Of Water Wars

By Marina Manoukian
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As such an essential part of life, it stands to reason that water would be involved in human conflicts. But water conflicts, or water wars, describe a variety of different situations that aren't just limited to disagreements over who gets which water. In general, water conflicts have rarely been directly focused on the scarcity of water, and instead have incorporated water in the pre-existing conflict. But as water scarcity grows, so do water-related disputes.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hammurabi
Person
Saladin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Scarcity#Water Shortages#Sea Water#Contaminated Water#Ecdpm#Umma#Assyrians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Related
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China-Pakistan-Turkey to be viewed with utmost caution

Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): The unholy nexus of China-Pakistan-Turkey to be viewed with utmost caution as they use global platforms to sustain and propagate their vested interests, according to a think tank. As per International Forum For Rights And Security (IFFRAS), the China-Pakistan-Turkey nexus put forth a very dangerous...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UNESCO pursues plan to classify Great Barrier Reef as 'endangered'

Beijing — Despite opposition in Australia, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is pushing ahead with plans to classify the Great Barrier Reef, threatened by climate change, as an endangered natural site, the committee's director Mechtild Roessler said on Sunday. The draft decision by the committee is a proposal to place...
EducationBeaumont Enterprise

UNESCO chides Australia over Great Barrier Reef proposal

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese host of this year's meeting of the U.N. World Heritage Committee has defended the body's proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” against Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons. The committee, which is meeting both virtually and...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change is really Apocalypse Now

“When I consider that the nobler animals have been exterminated here, the cougar, panther, lynx, wolverine, wolf, bear, moose, deer, the beaver, the turkey, etc, etc- I cannot but feel as if I lived in a tunnel and, as it were, emasculated country.”. —HD Thoreau. Some say there was a...
EnvironmentSentinel

The pandemic is a harbinger of the climate crisis – 07/18/2021 – World

When England drops nearly all of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, the pandemic will not end. It may not even be the beginning of the end. But that’s kind of a suggestion of the end. One day, the rich countries will emerge from Covid-19, while the poor will remain stuck there. And that’s not the only pandemic scenario. It is probably also a prediction of the climate crisis.
HealthCNN

A Pacific nation's Covid-19 crisis has become a political power play between China and Australia

(CNN) — China and Australia have found another battleground for their deepening diplomatic standoff: the Pacific Islands' pandemic response. Canberra has hit back at Beijing's claims it is derailing the rollout of Chinese vaccines in Papua New Guinea (PNG), the most-populous Pacific nation. "We support Papua New Guinea making sovereign decisions," Australia's Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja, said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy