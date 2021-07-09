Children's program fosters early reading appreciation

Two leaders at Wesley Memorial United Methodist were discussing the impact of virtual learning on children’s reading skills and how those had been in decline even before the pandemic, when inspiration struck.

JoAnne Griffith and Lisa Ramey came to the conclusion that Wesley Memorial could use the talents of teachers and educators in its membership to offer an extracurricular program to people outside the church. They pitched their idea to the church and it resulted in a new Reading Zone program that began this week.

“As we have many educators in our church, they were saying that yes, this is definitely an issue in our community,” said Griffith, director of program ministries for Wesley Memorial. “As we started reaching out to teachers in communities, we heard that even more so — that that is definitely a place that needs help.”

A Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama report published in May revealed just 33% of high school students in Morgan County and statewide met the ACT’s college-ready benchmark in reading as of March 2020, and in Decatur City Schools, that number was about 30%. Wesley Memorial is hoping those numbers can increase in the future if it helps foster an early appreciation for reading.

“We know that reading in Alabama is one of the things that children are lacking in," Griffith said, "so we were trying to figure out how we could step up and partner with our community to help make a difference.”

During the first night of the program Wednesday, children faced off in an egg-balancing relay and designed canvas bookbags among other activities before choosing a book designated for their age level and reading with volunteers in the church sanctuary.

James Beard, 6, liked playing hot potato with the other kids during the first night of Reading Zone.

Brayden Lacks, 7, said he enjoyed reading a Junie B. Jones story by author Barbara Park, and his favorite activity was a sack race.

Amber Lacks, Brayden’s mother, said she learned of the program when flyers were left at Kid’s Central Child Care and Learning Center, where she works. She enrolled Brayden to further his enjoyment of reading and allow him to be more sociable, she said.

“He’s a bookworm,” she said. “(My goal is) giving him something to do for the summertime and not only that, but finding him a church that he likes.”

Reading Zone, which will meet each Wednesday this month, separates children into three age groups based on their most recently completed grade level in school: kindergarten and first grade; second and third grade; or fourth and fifth grade. Program staff welcome the children with a meal, then they are treated to a read-aloud session. That's followed by games as well as arts and crafts before the children meet with a reading partner for half an hour.

“Each age level will rotate through each one of those areas,” Griffith said.

She said the church has been reaching out to members of its congregation and people in the community for the past few months to plan and develop the Reading Zone program.

“Our hope is that this will turn into a program that extends into the school year and that … this becomes a learning center for children and youth that need or want additional help,” Griffith said. “We intentionally want to be a part of not just reading but helping children with life skills.”

While Reading Zone is hosted at Wesley Memorial and volunteers include some of the church’s membership, Griffith said the program is not faith-based but that it does align with values of the United Methodist Church.

“We’re mission-called to be partners in our community, to make a difference, to help with life skills and to help bring children up where they need to be,” she said. “(Reading Zone) is here at the church, but it is a separate program from the church. With that being said, the church very much supports the program.”

Wesley Memorial member Marty Kent, 76, said he agreed with the concerns Griffith and Ramey, administrative assistant at the church, expressed about virtual learning and stepped up to volunteer for the program.

“At home there’s just so many distractions. If you haven’t put (children) in a room to learn, then their minds are somewhere else,” Kent said. “I can see where depending on what kind of support they have from their parents, a lot of them could lose an awful lot — a year of school, basically.”

Griffith said she was a slow reader growing up, but she eventually discovered a love of reading she imprinted on her children.

“That’s probably why I have a passion for helping kids read,” she said. “I’m an avid reader now, having brought my children up with reading, … and want to pass that gift on to other children.”

By the end of the program’s current run this month, Griffith said she hopes kids will have found a book with words that “speak to them,” whether a story among the selection of children’s books in the program or words in the Bible.

“Reading is a place that can take you anywhere you want to go,” she said. “If you can read and comprehend what you’ve read, you can go anywhere in this world and do anything you want to do.”

