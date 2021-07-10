Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, IL

2021 07/10 – Martha Rose Vaughn

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Rose Vaughn, 80, of Flossmoor, Illinois passed from her earthly life and went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Martha valued education and was proud to work as a teacher for over 40 years, sharing her knowledge with others, and instilling in them the importance of growing one’s mind. She was an avid reader, enjoying the opportunity to learn from and be entertained by her favorite authors. Her time spent in reflection and study of the Bible always brought her peace and clarity. She genuinely loved being a grandmother, and spending time with her precious grandchildren was at the top of her to-do list. Martha was a woman of great faith and grace. She leaves behind, in her loved ones, a passion for learning, caring for others, and living each day to the fullest.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Centralia, IL
City
Sandoval, IL
Centralia, IL
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Lewis
Person
Brandon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Irvin Macz Funeral Home#Second Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 1

Community Policy