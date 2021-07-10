2021 07/10 – Martha Rose Vaughn

Martha Rose Vaughn, 80, of Flossmoor, Illinois passed from her earthly life and went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Martha valued education and was proud to work as a teacher for over 40 years, sharing her knowledge with others, and instilling in them the importance of growing one’s mind. She was an avid reader, enjoying the opportunity to learn from and be entertained by her favorite authors. Her time spent in reflection and study of the Bible always brought her peace and clarity. She genuinely loved being a grandmother, and spending time with her precious grandchildren was at the top of her to-do list. Martha was a woman of great faith and grace. She leaves behind, in her loved ones, a passion for learning, caring for others, and living each day to the fullest.