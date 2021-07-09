Cancel
Harrison County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monona County in west central Iowa North central Harrison County in southwestern Iowa * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Onawa, or 32 miles west of Denison, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Moorhead around 125 AM CDT. Ute around 130 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 105 and 109. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

