In an academic career that spans over twenty years, Dr. Peter Heslam (D.Phil., Oxford) has held several teaching and research positions at both Oxford University and the University of Cambridge. As Director of Transforming Business (Cambridge), and as Co-founding Director of the Entrepreneurial Leadership Initiative (Oxford), he has done groundbreaking research into the interface of business, faith, and development. Prior to his current work, Dr. Heslam ran the Capitalism Project for the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity, and remains a Fellow of the European SPES Institute (Belgium); a Fellow of the Kirby Laing Centre for Public Theology (Cambridge); and a Research Associate of the Cambridge Centre for Christianity Worldwide.