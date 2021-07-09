Who is the last team to come back from a 0-2 deficit in NBA Finals?

One of the enduring storylines of the 2021 postseason was the relatively early guarantee of a new champion. With the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics knocked out, no team that reached the second round had won an NBA title since 1983. One of the two teams still standing, the Phoenix Suns, has never won a championship. The Milwaukee Bucks last did so 50 years ago, in 1971. A new uniform is going to be crowned champion, but more broadly, that novelty can be applied to the players wearing them as well, and how their teams managed to acquire them.