We all know Qualcomm as the chipmaker that dominates the Android smartphone landscape with its modem monopoly and one that obsessively drools over 5G, a technology they claim is already "here" every couple of months dating back to 2019 or so, when it's still very much not. It seems now that Qualcomm wants to be known as a phonemaker on some level too, at least to the Qualcomm Snapdragon super fans, a category of human I had no idea existed.