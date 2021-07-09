ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Kids and hot cars don’t mix

The summer heat is back, and unfortunately some parents have faced legal consequences after leaving their children unattended in cars. Chessany Marie Robbins, 23, of Anderson, was arrested on June 9 and charged with five counts of Level 6 felony neglect after five children were left in a van on a 74-degree day. When an officer arrived, according to Anderson police, the children had been in the vehicle for about 30 minutes while Robbins was at a medical appointment.