Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Kids and hot cars don’t mix

By Staff Reports
Republic
 10 days ago

The summer heat is back, and unfortunately some parents have faced legal consequences after leaving their children unattended in cars. Chessany Marie Robbins, 23, of Anderson, was arrested on June 9 and charged with five counts of Level 6 felony neglect after five children were left in a van on a 74-degree day. When an officer arrived, according to Anderson police, the children had been in the vehicle for about 30 minutes while Robbins was at a medical appointment.

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Weather#Hot Cars#Consumer Reports#Anderson Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. Set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy