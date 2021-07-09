‘Million Dollar Listing New York’: How Is Tyler Whitman’s New Client Like Teresa Giudice From ‘RHONJ’?

If you are a fan of "Million Dollar Listing: LA," then you know who Tracy Tutor is. It's no secret that the lone woman on the LA show can hold her own while in the presence of her co-stars Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, James Harris, and David Parnes. According to her IMDb profile, Tracy got her start on the series in 2017, but she's been in real estate for almost 20 years. Her website states that not only does Tracy have a team, but she's also got a really impressive track record. She's represented some big-named architects like Frank Gehry and Pierre Koenig. Real estate and housing are quite literally in her blood and her dad, Ronald Tutor, is one of the most recognized building contractors in the country.