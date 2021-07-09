This Brooklyn restaurant aims to 'empower refugees through culinary education'

They come with culinary traditions from their home countries — refugees from all corners of the world who are ready to learn new skills inside a Brooklyn kitchen. Emma's Torch — named in honor of Emma Lazarus, whose poem is on the Statue of Liberty — is a restaurant that provides job training for asylum-seekers as they wait for their hearings. During each 10-week program, the refugees earn $15 an hour to learn how to cook, receiving up to 400 hours of training. "Our students are really from all over the world," Emma's Torch founder Kerry Brodie told CBS News. "You walk into our kitchen, you're gonna hear a lot of different languages and learn from a lot of different people."