This Brooklyn restaurant aims to 'empower refugees through culinary education'

By Catherine Garcia
They come with culinary traditions from their home countries — refugees from all corners of the world who are ready to learn new skills inside a Brooklyn kitchen. Emma's Torch — named in honor of Emma Lazarus, whose poem is on the Statue of Liberty — is a restaurant that provides job training for asylum-seekers as they wait for their hearings. During each 10-week program, the refugees earn $15 an hour to learn how to cook, receiving up to 400 hours of training. "Our students are really from all over the world," Emma's Torch founder Kerry Brodie told CBS News. "You walk into our kitchen, you're gonna hear a lot of different languages and learn from a lot of different people."

Vaccination centers vandalized in France amid protests against COVID-19 measures

As tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets to demonstrate against France's new COVID-19 measures, two vaccination sites were vandalized, French authorities said. On Friday night, vandals used fire hoses to flood a clinic in Lans-en-Vercors, BBC News reports, and on Saturday, a site in Urrugne was partially destroyed in an arson attack. There was anti-vaccine graffiti also found near the clinic in Lans-en-Vercors.
Back in March 2020, my colleague Ryan Cooper argued that it was, in an article that has haunted me ever since. "This is what an uncontrolled, exponentially-accelerating crisis looks like on the ground: first slow, then all at once," Cooper wrote of the COVID-19 crisis. "Past procrastination and dithering means that once the seriousness of what is happening is undeniable, the worst effects can only be mitigated, not avoided."
Bernd Heinrich is a renowned biologist whose two dozen books include Mind of the Raven and A Year in the Maine Woods. In Racing the Clock, his new book, he examines aging through the lens of his decades as a long-distance runner. No Mercy by Redmond O'Hanlon (1996). O'Hanlon's account...
Guo Gangtang and Zhang Wenge never gave up hope that they would be reunited with their missing son, Guo Xinzhen — and after 24 years, their family is back together again. When Xinzhen was two years old, he was abducted from outside his family's home south of Beijing, Inside Edition reports. Hundreds of volunteers tried to find the toddler, with no luck. Gangtang did everything he could to bring awareness to his son's case, and ended up riding 300,000 miles across China by motorcycle so he could visit every province and pass out flyers showing a picture of Xinzhen.

