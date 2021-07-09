Prep Notebook: Tupelo DL Clayton narrows list to five schools

Tupelo defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton has named his top five schools.

Clayton, a senior, withdrew his commitment to Mississippi State on June 17. On Tuesday, he listed the schools at the top of his recruitment list: Arizona State, Indiana, Memphis, Oregon and Ole Miss.

Clayton is the No. 13-ranked 2022 prospect in Mississippi, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 276-pounder recorded 34 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks last season for Tupelo.

He said he’s enjoying the recruiting process.

“It’s kind of hard sometimes because every school wants you to come there, so you’ve just got to pick the best ones,” Clayton said.

So far, Clayton has visited Ole Miss, MSU and Arizona State. He’s projected by 247Sports as a heavy Ole Miss lean, but Clayton said his mind is far from made up.

He plans to make a verbal commitment by the start of the school year.

“I like all of them. I haven’t made a decision yet,” Clayton said. “They just think I’m going to Ole Miss because I visited right after I decommitted from Mississippi State.”

Tupelo opens the season Aug. 27 at Lafayette. Clayton, who plays both tackle and end, anchors a defensive line that became a wrecking crew last season and returns most of its pieces.

“I think we’re capable of stopping anybody,” he said. “We’re pretty stout up front, so that’s going to be a problem.”

Clayton also holds offers from Arkansas, Southern Miss, South Alabama and UAB.

Waldrop to South Pontotoc

Matt Waldrop is headed across the county.

After coaching the North Pontotoc girls basketball team for eight seasons, Waldrop has resigned to be an assistant coach for South Pontotoc’s boys team.

He’ll be rejoining Chris Vandiver, who just completed his first season as the Cougars’ head coach. Vandiver assisted Waldrop years ago when the latter was South’s head coach.

Waldrop will also be head JV and middle school coach.

“I have a son who’ll be an eighth grader and a son who’ll be a sixth grader, so the opportunity to coach my boys was appealing,” Waldrop said.

Volleyball all-stars

Northeast Mississippi will be well represented in next week’s Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Volleyball Match.

Seven players from the area have been selected to the North squad, including two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year Mia Griffin of Alcorn Central. Joining her on the roster are Catherine Bianco (Oxford), Kailey Gooch (Lafayette), Kate Greene (Belmont), Audrey Hamill (Pontotoc), Caroline Howard (Pontotoc) and Ainsley Tacke (Oxford).

Alcorn Central’s Eric Lancaster and Belmont’s Stephanie Cleveland will serve as the North coaches.

The all-star match, which is for rising seniors, will be held Wednesday at Millsaps College in Jackson. General admission is $10 per person.