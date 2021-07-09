Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press
KESQ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULY 2 – JULY 8, 2021. Major sporting events, from the seventh stage of the Tour de France and Roger Federer competing at Wimbledon to England and Italy celebrating reaching the finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championship, dominated the week. Other news included forest fires in Cyprus and a man self-medicating with COVIDEX in Uganda. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer in Athens, Thanassis Stavrakis.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Visual Journalism#Ap#Covidex#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
Country
Uganda
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Athens
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Euro
Related
EnvironmentCNN

In pictures: Deadly flooding in western Europe

Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and hundreds of people are missing. "In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN. Shocking images of the devastation in Germany...
WorldKESQ

The Latest: Spain court: Pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

MADRID — Spain’s Constitutional Court has ruled that last year’s stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional. The court ruling on Wednesday was in response to a suit brought by the far-right Vox party. It was a split decision according to a brief statement...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
Sportsyourvalley.net

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

1922 — Johnny Weissmuller is the first to swim the 100-meter freestyle under 1 minute as he breaks Duke Kahanamoku’s world record with a time of 58.6 seconds. 1932 — The NFL awards a franchise to Boston under the ownership of George Preston Marshall, Vincent Bendix, Jay O’Brien, and Dorland Doyle. The Boston Braves will change their nickname to Redskins in 1933 and move to Washington after the 1936 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy