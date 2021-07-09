Flood Advisory issued for Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flood Advisory for Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky West Central Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 410 AM EDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding of small streams and creeks, roads and roadside culverts will continue to be a threat. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Sterling, Frenchburg, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Wellington, Tabor, Rothwell, Fagan, Cornwell, Mariba, Cedar Groves, Means, Clay Lick, Denniston, Hope, Lucky Stop, Pomeroyton, Stoll, Bean and Oggs Station.