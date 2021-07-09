Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menifee County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flood Advisory for Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky West Central Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 410 AM EDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding of small streams and creeks, roads and roadside culverts will continue to be a threat. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Sterling, Frenchburg, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Wellington, Tabor, Rothwell, Fagan, Cornwell, Mariba, Cedar Groves, Means, Clay Lick, Denniston, Hope, Lucky Stop, Pomeroyton, Stoll, Bean and Oggs Station.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Menifee County, KY
County
Morgan County, KY
County
Montgomery County, KY
City
Mount Sterling, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
City
Camargo, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Jeffersonville, KY
City
Denniston, KY
City
Wellington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Means#Oggs Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy