When OnePlus first kicked things off back in 2014, they captured our attention with clever (and often obnoxious) marketing and by suggesting they would "Never Settle." That slogan has since come back to bite them some, but the "Flagship Killer" description they also used for the original OnePlus One was pretty brilliant. Because look, the price and specs combination offered with that first phone really did have the ability to kill flagship phones that were starting to show regular price increases.