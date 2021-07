London’s FTSE 100 regained some of its losses in Tuesday’s session after falling to lows of over two months the previous day, triggered by Covid-19 fears around the world. However, the index still remains below the 7,000 mark. The blue-chip index advanced by 0.5 per cent, or 37 points, to close at 6,881, with the help of rebounds in hospitality, travel and house-builder stocks that fell massively yesterday. The rebound came in after the FTSE 100 fell by over 2.3 per cent on Monday, the worst single-day performance since 11 May.Stocks of broadcaster ITV that saw the biggest fall on...