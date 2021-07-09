Cancel
Yachats, OR

Yachats chief says firefighters will not not respond to incidents inside Yachats Brewing, re-igniting 7-year-old building permit controversy

yachatsnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yachats Rural Fire Protection District has announced it will not respond to fires or medical calls inside Yachats Brewing because it lacks building permits and a certificate of occupancy, re-igniting a dispute over a popular brewery and restaurant operating without permits for seven years. Fire district administrator Frankie Petrick...

Comments / 2

