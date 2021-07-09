Cancel
New York City SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough cases predominantly Alpha and Iota variants

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Delta (B.1.617.2) has overtaken Alpha (B.1.1.7) as the dominant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant in the United States, Alpha remained a force to be reckoned with in New York City earlier this year. New research published on the preprint medRxiv* server details breakthrough infections in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals living in New York City.

