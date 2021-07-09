New York City SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough cases predominantly Alpha and Iota variants

NEW YORK - New York City's health commissioner is warning that COVID-19 cases are ticking up ever so slightly in neighborhoods where people have not been vaccinated. "We are seeing in some cases in New York city that cases are on the rise particularly in Staten Island but also in other parts in the city from Brooklyn to the Bronx to Queens," Dr. Dave Chokshi said. "A common thread — it's in places where there's still a large number of people who remain unvaccinated."