Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Stella Artois Teams With NYC Seaport Eateries To Drive Reopening

By Total Food Service
Posted by 
Total Food Service
Total Food Service
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York is dead. New York is never coming back. Everyone left the city for good, – said no real New Yorker ever!. With millions of locals getting back in the New York groove by reuniting with their loved ones at their favorite eateries, Stella Artois is bringing together the city’s top restaurants as the spot to reconnect while savoring a refreshing beer, gourmet food and music. As part of the brand’s all new “Your Table Is Ready” summer campaign, Seaport Artois will extend table service for restaurants during an extra competitive patio season and offer exclusive pizzas from the best kitchens in town with 100% of event proceeds benefiting New York restaurants and the James Beard Foundation.

totalfood.com

Comments / 0

Total Food Service

Total Food Service

New York City, NY
207
Followers
565
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

 https://totalfood.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Food Drink#Nyc Seaport Eateries#Win Son#Thai#Aquavit#Nordic#Summerlong Supper Club#Pinnacle Nyc#Italian#Lgbtqia#Uncommon Goods#Vp Of Marketing#New Yorkers#Opentable#Anheuser Busch#Dining Commitment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Total Food Service

Understanding the Impact of a $325 Plant Based Menu

After the pandemic shut down restaurants across the city, chef and owner, Daniel Humm, has reopened New York City’s three Michelin-starred restaurant, Eleven Madison Park. This reopening revealed a new 100% plant-based menu that costs $325 per customer. Although plant-based options are becoming increasingly popular, this announcement was unprecedented for a restaurant of this caliber.
RestaurantsPosted by
Total Food Service

Two Truths About Restaurant Profits

What is a realistic profit margin for a restaurant? Have you been searching for a magic number? Do you want to know where you stack up against the competition? Are you worried that you’re leaving money on the table, or are you just looking to make money for the first time?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Total Food Service

Minneapolis Restaurants Look Ahead After A Devastating 2020

After a year that caused many of Minneapolis’s restaurants to shutter their doors, first because of COVID-19, then due to the social unrest unleashed by the tragic murder of George Floyd, one thing is clear, “the city’s landscape is going to look quite different,” said Jonathan Weinhagen, President and CEO of Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce. “Many restaurants that have closed their doors in March 2020 have already announced they won’t be reopening.”
IndustryPosted by
Total Food Service

Catering Outdoor Events: How to Maximize Ice Supply

From dinners to weddings to mixers, summer has a way of turning events outdoors. While summer brings the perfect weather to host outdoor parties, the heat can cause a few bumps in the road for party planners and caterers. It can be difficult to keep enough ice on hand in the heat and while ice is never the talk of the party, it will be if it runs out. At Easy Ice, we have a few tips for maximizing ice supply when catering outdoor events.
RetailPosted by
Total Food Service

GRUBBRR Enables The Chicken Shack Continued Quick-Service Success

GRUBBRR, the leading innovator of self-ordering technologies, recently announced the expansion of an exclusive partnership with The Chicken Shack as the chain aggressively expands throughout North America. Designed to maximize profit, improve restaurant efficiency and increase customer satisfaction, GRUBBRR’s self-ordering technology has proven pivotal in the explosive expansion of The Chicken Shack.
CelebritiesPosted by
Total Food Service

Kimberly Brock Brown Q&A

Celebrity Chef and President, American Culinary Federation. As the country recovers and restaurants shake the restrictions of COVID-19, chefs today face an ever-shifting set of problems. In order to survive, kitchens have had to become more creative and adaptable than ever. To see what chefs are really up against, Total...

Comments / 0

Community Policy