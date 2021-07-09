Stella Artois Teams With NYC Seaport Eateries To Drive Reopening

New York is dead. New York is never coming back. Everyone left the city for good, – said no real New Yorker ever!. With millions of locals getting back in the New York groove by reuniting with their loved ones at their favorite eateries, Stella Artois is bringing together the city’s top restaurants as the spot to reconnect while savoring a refreshing beer, gourmet food and music. As part of the brand’s all new “Your Table Is Ready” summer campaign, Seaport Artois will extend table service for restaurants during an extra competitive patio season and offer exclusive pizzas from the best kitchens in town with 100% of event proceeds benefiting New York restaurants and the James Beard Foundation.