Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC bout

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier this weekend (PA Wire)

Conor McGregor kicked out at Dustin Poirier as the two squared up in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 264

Notorious will take on the American for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, this weekend with both men having scored a win over the other.

McGregor, 22-5, beat Poirier by TKO at UFC 178 in 2014 but lost his most recent bout to the same opponent by the same method at UFC 257.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor told a press conference: “I’m going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that’s the goal here.

“He’s done here, this is it for him, this is the end of the road.

“It’s on, Saturday night he’s getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”