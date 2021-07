(Kitco News) Robinhood, the popular retail trading platform, is warning of a slowdown in retail trading activity, especially when it comes to crypto. "We expect our revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2021, to be lower, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, as a result of decreased levels of trading activity relative to the record highs in trading activity, particularly in cryptocurrencies, during the three months ended June 30, 2021, and expected seasonality," Robinhood said in a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.