Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accomack County, VA

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Accomack, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson, Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 01:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Accomack; Chesapeake; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Northumberland; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; Westmoreland; York This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ELSA MOVING QUICKLY ACROSS THE DELMARVA TOWARD DELAWARE BAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 30 miles west of Ocean City MD or about 100 miles north-northeast of Norfolk VA - 38.3N 75.7W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will lift across the Delmarva toward the northeast and New England today...with improving conditions across the lower mid-Atlantic region. However, marine conditions will continue to be hazardous to small craft this morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- When entering areas that have been damaged, bring along a GPS-enabled device to help with street navigation. Do not drive on roads that have been marked closed. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Poquoson, VA
County
Mathews County, VA
County
York County, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
County
Gloucester County, VA
County
Westmoreland County, VA
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
County
Northumberland County, VA
County
Accomack County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
County
Lancaster County, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Northampton County, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Lancaster, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
County
Middlesex County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Central#Mema Maryland Gov For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy