Cherokee County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Plymouth by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Plymouth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Iowa.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
