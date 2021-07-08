Cancel
Conyers, GA

In Loving Memory of Ms. Mattie Mae Simmons

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Mattie Mae Simmons was born on August 29, 1941, to the late Jimmie Lee Franklin and Mattie Ola McGuire. She grew up in Conyers, Georgia. Mattie was the oldest of 15. In 1967, she united in holy matrimony with the late Ernest Simmons. From that union, five children were born: Ernestine, Charlotte, Lillie, and two that have passed on to heaven (Lisa and Jeffery). In 1995, Mattie moved to Tacoma, Washington with her daughter, Lillie, and son-in-law, Eugene. She joined St. John Baptist Church and joined the choir. Your life will continue to live on through your children, Ernestine, Charlotte, and Lillie and your sisters Julia and Essie, and brothers Joe Lewis, Johnny, Michael, and Jessie, and your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

