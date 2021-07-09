Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Song You Need to Know: Interstellar Tay, ‘Garden Song’

Rolling Stone
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that Interstellar Tay is an artist that creates fine music would be a massive understatement, especially when tracks such as “Garden Song” feel as though they’re curated to speak to the heart and soul in tandem. The musical moniker of Tay Zastrow, Interstellar Tay has been creating music...

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Song#Conservatorium#The Magnetic Zeros#First Aid Kit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicElite Daily

14 Bad Songs Your Fave Artists Desperately Want You To Forget About

The music an artist releases becomes part of the legacy they leave behind. In a digital streaming world, music is more easily accessible than ever, and once a song is out into the world, it’s out there forever. This is beneficial for fans who want to re-live their favorite albums over and over, but for musicians who would prefer to forget their earliest (and sometimes embarrassing or even offensive) early catalog, this proves to be a problem. There are so many old songs artists want fans to forget about, and they aren’t afraid to say it.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

7 Country songs you need to hear right now

Ready to refresh that summertime playlist with some new tunes? You’re in the right place. Check out these seven Country songs we guarantee deserve your time. From an empowering break-up anthem to a viral song on TikTok and everything in between, we've got you covered to get that playlist in tip-top shape for all your summertime music needs!
MusicA.V. Club

Taylor Swift is featured in Big Red Machine's latest single, "Renegade," a song she also wrote—and is one of her best

If you’d have told us years ago that Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s band Big Red Machine would make an album featuring Taylor Swift, we would’ve thought you were delirious. But times have changed drastically, and two “indie” albums later (co-written with both The National’s Dessner and Bon Iver’s Vernon, the former of whom also co-produced), Swift has proven that, while she might not have the indie sensibilities of an Angel Olsen or Sharon Van Etten, some of her best songwriting comes when she taps into that side of her muse. The pop star is featured on two tracks from the upcoming Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, and today, the band released her first contribution to the project, “Renegade.” It might be one of Swift’s best songs yet—so it’s a little surprising to learn she didn’t want it on either of her latest records.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

‘Vax That Thang Up’ Is the Summer Song Shreveport Needed

Every time I go and DJ at a wedding without fail "Back That Thang Up" by Juvenile gets requested. I mean who doesn't love a classic hit from 1999 that will get everyone on the dance floor? Turns out Juvenile wanted to come out of hiding and he came out with a banger. This song is one that I plan to blare next time I am on someone's boat on Crosslake.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Spotify Taps Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, Japanese Breakfast for ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP Series

Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists set to contribute to a new Spotify EP series, Live at Electric Lady. Each participating artist will share a short collection of songs recorded live at the famed New York City studio. The artists were encouraged to play their own songs, as well as covers by the many artists who have recorded at Electric Lady over the years.
WorldPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jamie Talks A-List Collabs, New Music and Honest Lyrics: ‘You Don’t Have to Filter Yourself’

South Korean singer Park Ji-min — better known as Jamie — rose to fame at 14 after winning the Korean competition show K-Pop Star, and the precocious talent quickly earned the nickname “Korean Adele” thanks to her impressive vocal chops. But after a couple of artistic shifts and time spent out of the spotlight, the now-23-year-old is back with an edgy new sound and assertive lyrics that are helping to shed her reality TV persona for good, while shifting any preconceived perceptions of K-pop.
Theater & DanceABC News

BTS' new video and song 'Permission to Dance': What to know

What do you get when Ed Sheeran teams up with BTS? An insanely catchy song and memorable video. BTS is out with their new single, "Permission to Dance," co-written by Sheeran, his frequent collaborators Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, who co-wrote "Butter." It celebrates the joys of dancing your troubles away, with the group singing, "We don't need to worry/ 'Cause when we fall, we know how to land/ Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight/ 'Cause we don't need permission to dance."
MusicDJBooth

Sakura Puts Her Heart Into Alternative R&B Love Songs

Atlanta singer Sakura deals in tenderness, while trying not to overthink the process. Bella Shmurda, Snoh Aalegra, Jahvillani, Mariah The Scientist, and Twin Shadow all have albums you need to hear this week on Audiomack. 15 hours ago. Pop Future highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on...
Musictheaureview.com

Guest Playlist: Sarah Yagki takes us through the songs that influenced her

Sydney’s multi-instrumentalist alt-pop artist Sarah Yagki last month released her latest single, “Can’t Hardly Lie”. This is an emotive track, reflecting on a relationship that ultimately ended. Sarah has a voice with great range and power, and she uses it so effectively in this track showcasing all the feelings. This...
MusicRolling Stone

Why Gift an Album When You Can Send a Personalized Song?

It’s boom time for creator-economy music investments. The startup Songfinch, which provides customized songs at listeners’ requests, is the latest music startup to lock down major industry money: The Weeknd, his manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Atlantic Records CEO and chairman Craig Kallman are all investors in the company’s recently closed $2 million funding round, Rolling Stone has learned. Also among the new investor list are Rob Price, the School of Rock CEO, and David Kalt, the founder of online music instrument retailer Reverb.com.
Rock MusicRevolver

Hear Deathcore Crew Carcosa's Decimating New Song "Descensus"

Carcosa are a deathcore band from Vancouver that boasts musician Andrew Baena, who's been running a popular metal-oriented YouTube channel for nearly a decade, and vocalist Johnny Ciardullo, who plays guitar in the other, more popular Vancouver deathcore band AngelMaker. You might know them as they guys who recently went viral for their hilarious bit of yelling out cheesy pick-up lines as mosh calls, but you should also know them as the brutalists behind Carcosa, who have a new song out today called "Descensus" that absolutely rules.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Saint Rien Shares a Brand New Song ‘Why 2’

Saint Rien just released his new song titled Why 2. The Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter has been dropping singles for quite some time now, and we cannot be any more excited for his new release. Known for his creative knack to deliver the truth, Saint Rien is definitely one to keep an eye out for. Listen to Why 2 below.
MusicRegister Citizen

Song You Need to Know: Quantic and Nidia Góngora, 'Balada Borracha'

When the producer Quantic and the Colombian singer Nidia Góngora connected for Curao, an album-length collaboration from 2017, the result was a low-key triumph. Ping-ponging tracks like “Que Me Duele?” rushed breathlessly towards the dance floor, while quieter moments like “Maldito Muchacho” left room for Góngora to showcase her formidable vocal delivery, husky yet flexible.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Poppy Is Channeling Nirvana on New Song ‘Her’

We already know Poppy doesn't like to pigeonhole her music within the confines of a single genre, but she's really channeling Nirvana and '90s alternative on her latest song "Her." This latest release from Poppy has a riffy, alternative edge that sounds like it could've been written by Kurt Cobain....

Comments / 0

Community Policy