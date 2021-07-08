In Loving Memory of Cassie Ingram

Cassie was born December 12, 1923 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Vernie and Gussie Hawkins. Cassie departed this life on Sunday, July 27, 2021. Cassie graduated from Lincoln High School in Fort Smith Arkansas and went onto College at Pine Bluff College in Pine Bluff Arkansas. She also attended Edison Technical College and the Marketing Training Institute in Seattle, Washington. Cassie moved to Seattle, Washington in 1943 where she met her husband John H. Ingram Jr. who was serving in the Navy in Bremerton, Washington. They went on to be married on February 11, 1945. She was baptized at Ninth St Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas when she was young. When she moved to Seattle she joined and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Mt. Zion, Baptist Church, and Cherry Hill Baptist Church. She was part of a social group called “Las Migas” and a few other social clubs. She worked at the Department of Social & Health as a Financial Services Auditor from September 9, 1970 – January 31, 1989 when she retired. When she retired, she belonged to The Retired Public Employees Council of Chapter 3, as a Delegate. She was preceded in death by her parents (Vernie & Gussie Hawkins), her husband (John H. Ingram Jr.), her daughter (Gloria Ingram” and her Siblings (Sisters – Cleophus & Catherine) (Brothers – Edwin, Lee, Irvin) She was the perfect host to everyone who attended many of the family gatherings, trips, and events with her husband John Jr. She was not one to be left behind, she had her purse and coat, and was ready to go especially when you said you were going to the Casino, until a couple weeks before she passed. She loved to be with her family and friends. Cassie leaves to cherish her memory: Children: Veleda Vann (daughter); John H. Ingram, III (Son) and Barbara Ingram (daughter-in-law); Marilyn/Pookie Taylor (daughter); Linda Weeks (daughter) and Donald Weeks (son-in-law) Theresa Hawes (Sister); Verna Alexander (Sister) Grandchildren: Veleda: Regina, Tina, Alvin John III.: Leonard, John IV, Aaron, Artis (deceased), Jamaal, Jerrell Gloria: Brigitte & Yolanda; Marilyn: Margo & Teawha Linda: Dion & Najee Great-Grandchildren: Veleda: Reiana, Pierre (deceased), Martiana John III Jaleen, Jozlenn, Darius, John V, Jayquan, Jahmir, Jalah, Sakina, Ahli, Patricia, Champagne, Chabraum, Chandalier, Jerrell, Ja’ylon, Jeremy Gloria: Arielle, Avante, Amara, Marquette, Jamecia Marilyn: Mar’jon, Chase, Marquis, Marcus Jr. Linda: Traci D, Niyah, Cassie, Najae Great-Great Grandchildren’ Veleda: Candino, Devon, Dierre, Alvina Gloria: Ali’yah, Mi’Mor, Avaya, Jay-Neko, Starjah, Paris, Kyare, Samara John III: John Pierre, Harmony Marilyn: Miracle A host of many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and host of extended family and friends.