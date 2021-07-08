Cancel
Detroit, MI

In Loving Memory of Harold W. Craft

thefactsnewspaper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold Waldo Craft was born to Mary Smith and Junius Craft on December 31, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan. He transitioned from earth to glory on June 27, 2021, in his home with his daughter by his side. Harold lived a wonderfully full and active life. He enjoyed traveling and appreciated beautiful things. He would often tell stories from remembering the end of World War II to life in Detroit during the Motown era. He would fill the room with laughter and being playful. The greatest joy and highlight in his life was the birth of his daughter, Sasha Craft. They were best friends. Harold became a licensed real estate broker in Washington State in April 1972 and not long after he opened his own company, Craft Realty. He truly loved owning his own company, the many views that can be found in Seattle, being in his home, and spending time with his daughter. Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Smith, father, Junius Craft, his sister, MarilynMiller, his uncles, Albert C. Smith and King George Smith, and other family members. Harold leaves his family to honor and cherish his memory: his beloved daughter, Sasha Craft; his sister, Beverly Vaughn; his niece, Angela Williams; his great-nephew, Justin Williams; his great-niece, Jordan Shadd; his cousins Shawn Smith, Darryl Smith and Priscilla Smith; two great-grand-nieces, Taylor and Kendall Williams, and a great grand-nephew, Kamdyn Bonnett; along with many others who appreciated his laughter and smile calling themselves the “Harold Hive”

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

