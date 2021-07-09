Letter to the editor: City codes meant to protect Bozeman's unique quality

Sadly, I have deep concerns about the priorities of our City Planning Board and city commission regarding the criteria used for new development approvals. On June 21, the Bozeman Planning Board voted 6-1 to approve the proposed Bridger Meadows Subdivision, which includes six relaxations from city standards. This project is in a valuable wildlife and bird migration corridor, and per the Chronicle’s coverage, “several who voted in favor of the proposal acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns.” Commissioner Jenifer Madgic referred to the project as “painful infill.” Worse, Planning Board Chair Henry Happel implied in his comments that this is all about property owners’ unrealistic expectation that undeveloped land nearby the properties they purchase, “with the frolicking deer and the soaring eagles will remain that way forever.”