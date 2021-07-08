Low vision rehab in diabetic vision loss
Refer patients who have reduced vision and functional vision goals. Eye care practitioners often talk about medical management of patients experiencing vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy. However, they don’t talk as often about how these patients can be helped by visual rehabilitation with assistive devices or other means. Also, the point at which referral to low vision specialists occurs for many of these patients is blurred. Part of the predicament with low vision referrals concerns the instability of a patient who is experiencing a chronic disease with fluctuations in visual acuity and functional vision.www.optometrytimes.com
