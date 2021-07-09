70-Year-Old Ex-Pediatrician Faces 98 Sex Abuse Charges, Incompetent To Stand Trial
An elderly Maryland pediatrician, who is facing 98 sex charges, is incompetent to stand trial partly because he believes in an “Evil Black Witch.”. Dr. Ernesto Torres allegedly molested 19 minors from 2001 to 2019. This resulted in a 98-count indictment against him in December 2019. The 70-year-old, who was already in prison for sexually assaulting a female patient, is being held at a hospital, reported New York Daily News.www.latintimes.com
