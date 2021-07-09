Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.65 released; here are the changes and fixes it brings
Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.65 to the Dev Channel. The new version brings a few improvements and fixes, based on feedback from users. While Windows 11 introduced a new Start Menu design, one feature remained identical to Windows 10's, the Search function. When you started typing something with the Start Menu in focus, the OS would switch slightly to the right, to focus on the Search interface.www.ghacks.net
