Photos courtesy of Riverside Fire Department. Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in downtown Kalona Sunday. Kalona Fire Chief Jerry Zahradnek says crews responded at 12:49 p.m. at Max-Cast Sculpture and Foundry Services. He says the fire started outside due to burning grass along the east side of the building. The inside of the building sustained minimal water and smoke damage with the east side wall sustaining heavy damage. Estimated costs for repairs on the wall are between $15,000 and $20,000 and Max-Cast Sculpture and Foundry will remain open to the public. No injuries were reported. Kalona QRS, Riverside and Wellman fire departments and Washington County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.