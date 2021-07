Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was one of the most profitable attractions and cards for the UFC in it’s history. Although, the result certainly did not go the way McGregor wanted as the fight was ended in the first round and awarded to Poirier due to doctor’s stoppage after McGregor broke his leg. Conor McGregor recently posted this ‘delusional’ photo after surgery.