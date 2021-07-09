National Cyber Security Coordinator of India to Address IAMAI’s Pursuit 2021
Lt General (Dr) Rajesh Pant, the National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, would be addressing Pursuit 2021, a conference to technologically reduce online financial frauds. Pursuit 2021 is being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and is likely to be attended by 2000 delegates.
