Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

National Cyber Security Coordinator of India to Address IAMAI’s Pursuit 2021

By Guest User
cryptopolitan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Cyber Security Coordinator of India to Address IAMAI’s Pursuit 2021. : Lt General (Dr) Rajesh Pant, the National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, would be addressing Pursuit 2021, a conference to technologically reduce online financial frauds. Pursuit 2021 is being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and is likely to be attended by 2000 delegates.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gulshan Rai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cyberattack#First Cyber Security#Indian#Bay#Machine Learning#Data Analytics#Cxo#Regtech#Asean Perspective#Building Cyber Resilience#Mumbai Police#Founder Ceo#Regpac Revolution#Digital Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Related
EconomyComputer Weekly

How the UK Cyber Security Council plans to professionalise security

“I remember, Sir Peter was the CEO at the time, and I knew he was coming over to where we were so I started to polish up my elevator pitch to him. I wanted him to think about selling incident response management to support other organisations because I thought that that was going to be very important,” she tells Computer Weekly as we begin the now-standard Zoom-based interview.
Technologykdal610.com

China drafts new cyber security industry plan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan on development of the cyber security sector. The ministry also said it expects the size of the cyber security sector to exceed 250 billion yuan by 2023. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Josh...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cyber security loophole management. The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cyber security of China.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

To My Fellow CEOs: Cyber Security is your Business Too!

With each passing year, cyber security challenges have become more complex and more frequent. But along with this, the threat they pose to the business revenue of an organization has become immense. This is even more true in these times when the world is trying to recover from the pandemic....
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft Exchange servers

The UK and EU have accused China of carrying out a major cyber attack earlier this year. The attack targeted Microsoft Exchange servers, affecting over a quarter of a million servers around the world. The EU was the first to put out a statement saying the attack came from “the...
Public SafetyInsurance Journal

German Cyber-Security Watchdog Confirms Country’s First ‘Cyber-Catastrophe’

A district council in eastern Germany has declared a disaster after its computer systems were paralyzed by a hacker attack in what the federal cyber-security watchdog confirmed was the country’s first-ever “cyber-catastrophe.”. Hackers knocked out the IT operations of the municipality of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Tuesday,...
Data SecurityTravelDailyNews.com

Best cyber security practices for travelers today

Wherever you go, there you are! And, in most of the world, so is the Internet. Even as a traveler, you will still find a way to be online in this day and age. And digital criminals know that. These wrongdoers have been increasingly targeting travelers over the last few years so that you could be at a higher risk from them away from home.
SoftwareVentureBeat

How Mastercard is using AI to address cyber risk

As with just about every industry, AI has increasingly infiltrated the financial sector — from visual AI tools that monitor customers and workers to automating the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process. Talking at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 event today, Johan Gerber, executive VP for security and cyber innovation at Mastercard,...
TechnologyOKC VeloCity

8 smart cyber security tips for the entrepreneur

A growing number of people are abandoning the traditional workplace and striking out on their own, and those intrepid entrepreneurs and solopreneurs have been making waves as they make their way in the world. Whether creating original content for the owners of online businesses, building smartphone apps or making homemade jewelry, these independent operators have overcome a lot of challenges, but they are increasingly finding themselves the target of cyber criminals.
Cary, NCAuto Remarketing

PODCAST: National Cyber Security Alliance on trends in automotive

CARY, N.C. - Lisa Plaggemier, interim executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), has an affinity for the automotive industry since her professional career includes time at Ford and CDK Global. Plaggemier appeared on this episode of the Auto Remarketing Podcast to discuss the recent data breach sustained...
Technologyinformation-age.com

How to pick a trusted cyber security advisor

Paul Boulanger, senior security consultant at AT&T, discusses how organisations can go about choosing a trusted cyber security advisor. Regardless of the industry vertical, organisations that have email, a website, a phone system, or even just people using computers, will require cyber security at some level to protect their abilities to keep their businesses running smoothly. Depending on the organisation, they will also be at varying stages of their digital transformations, whether they’re going all-in on cloud or want a mix of cloud and on-prem solutions to support their business and applications. Added to this, every organisation has unique needs, regulatory requirements, budgets and priorities. Therefore, every organisation also needs to go through the process to understand each of these to create a roadmap for how they are going to protect themselves.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

CLOUD VISION TECHNOLOGY APPOINTED AS ALIBABA CLOUD DISTRIBUTOR IN MALAYSIA

Cloud Vision Technology Sdn Bhd has been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as an official distributor in Malaysia. Cloud Vision Technology specialises in distribution of innovative IT solutions, covering technology areas for every part of the enterprise IT infrastructure. As an authorised distributor in Malaysia for Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Vision Technology aims to expand Alibaba Cloud’s footprint and full-fledged solutions to partners and customers across the country.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US to expose China's 'malicious cyber activities'

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States, along with its allies, has decided to expose the People's Republic of China's pattern of "malicious cyber activities" and take further action to counter it. In a statement on Sunday (local time), the senior administration officials said: "Tomorrow, the US and our...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Addressing User Access in IT Security Compliance

The risks of non-compliance are not worth taking. You face fines and even imprisonment — not to mention that non-compliance could lead to a serious data breach that might ultimately lose you clients and damage your reputation. But addressing the murky waters of compliance has never been an easy task,...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Cyber security integral to Bucks IT business

Data breaches and cyber security threats continue to pose problems for businesses and their customers. Did you know that 60 percent of small companies close within six months of a cyber security attack?. Warrington business owner Daniel Weigner, who founded OverclockedIT two years ago, strives to set up his small...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Chinese state-sponsored actors aggressively target US data

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): A new advisory issued by US security agencies has uncovered a major threat to the cyberspace assets of the United States and its allies from Chinese state-sponsored cyber activities. A Joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued on Monday states that state-backed cyber actors aggressively target political,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy